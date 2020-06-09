|
Pau Donés, Lead Singer of Jarabe De Palo, Dies at 53 in Spain | Billboard News
Spanish artist Pau Donés, lead singer of popular rock band Jarabe de Palo, died Tuesday (June 9) in Spain.
He was 53 years old.
