|
|
|
New Port Richey couple waits to take baby home due to her series of medical issues
|
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:01s - Published
New Port Richey couple waits to take baby home due to her series of medical issues
A couple from New Port Richey is having to take turns seeing their newborn baby.
She has been under intensive care ever since she was born three weeks ago.
|
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
OAP captures stunning woodland creatures
A series of stunning wildlife scenes have been captured by an amateur photographer who set up hidden cameras in woodland near his home as a hobby. Rodney Holbrook, 71, was inspired by a keen..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Have A New Series
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch. In the series, they discuss their marriage, their problems, and their lives together. “The Biebers..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36Published
Trying Season 1 - Esther Smith, Rafe Spall
Trying — First Look - Apple TV+ - All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:46Published
|