Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Human remains discovered at Chad Daybell's Idaho home

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Human remains discovered at Chad Daybell's Idaho home

Human remains discovered at Chad Daybell's Idaho home

Aerial video shows authorities using digging equipment in Chad Daybell's backyard, where officials reportedly discovered unidentified human remains.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Human remains found at Idaho home of Chad Daybell, husband of 'cult mom' Lori Vallow, police say

Idaho authorities have discovered human remains at a home belonging to the husband of “cult mom”...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com




Tweets about this

xjose_correax

new account RT @CBSEveningNews: Chad Daybell, the stepfather of two children who have been missing for nearly nine months, was arrested in Idaho Tuesda… 1 minute ago

racchx_

rachell alvarez RT @abc15: #BREAKING NEWS: Officials confirm that human remains have been discovered in Chad Daybell's Idaho backyard, as part of an invest… 8 minutes ago

Wildkat_8

Kat I am wondering why the cable news media is not covering the Chad Daybell breaking story very much??? It is a big st… https://t.co/ytlv8y5uJq 23 minutes ago