Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police, was trying to "set up" the officers who assaulted him.

On Friday, the two officers involved in the incident, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, were suspended without pay.

On Saturday, McCabe and Torgalski were charged with second-degree assault.

They both pleaded not guilty and were released without bail.

Neither Trump nor OANN have offered evidence to support their claims against Gugino, who 'The Buffalo News' calls a "longtime peace activist." When asked by 'USA Today' to comment on Tuesday morning, Gugino replied via text, "No comment other than Black lives matter.

Just out of the ICU.

Should recover eventually.

Thx.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump defends cops who shoved elderly man to ground claiming he may be 'Antifa provocateur' who set them up

Donald Trump defended police officers caught on video pushing an elderly man to the ground amid...
Independent - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Gov. Cuomo Goes Off On Trump For Accusing Elderly Man Attacked by Cops of Being ‘ANTIFA’: ‘How Reckless … How Crude’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo went off on President Donald Trump for pushing a conspiracy theory that the...
Mediaite - Published

Elderly Buffalo Man Pushed by Cop Denies President Trump's Antifa Allegation

The elderly man in Buffalo who was shoved to the ground by an aggressive cop denies any ties to...
TMZ.com - Published



Tweets about this

KENS5

KENS 5 "Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur," the president tweeted. The lawyer for the 75-… https://t.co/8tRk1C2WNa 6 minutes ago

oohbaracuda

Barry Fecher Cuomo Says Trump Should Apologize For ‘Dumb’ Theory That 75-Year-Old Shoved By Buffalo Police May Be ... via @forbes https://t.co/URPvXcj7go 18 minutes ago

oohbaracuda

Barry Fecher Cuomo Says Trump Should Apologize For ‘Dumb’ Theory That 75-Year-Old Shoved By Buffalo Police May Be ... via @forbes https://t.co/URPvXc1vRO 38 minutes ago

RichTRUMP2020

Rich Raw RT @FOX46News: President Trump ignited controversy over his hard-line “law and order” push Tuesday by peddling an unfounded conspiracy theo… 48 minutes ago

FOX46News

FOX 46 Charlotte President Trump ignited controversy over his hard-line “law and order” push Tuesday by peddling an unfounded conspi… https://t.co/FwwRlBBYRh 51 minutes ago

TheLiberalPOV

The Liberal POV #MartinGugino, 75 year old, was talking to police when he was shoved, causing him to crack his head on the sidewalk… https://t.co/3DjDTV9FhS 1 hour ago

phillipmisaacs1

phillipmisaacs Cuomo Says Trump Should Apologize For ‘Dumb’ Theory That 75-Year-Old Shoved By Buffalo Police May Be ... via @forbes https://t.co/zVRgKAY0ju 2 hours ago

k_huntyy

kae But WHY?! "Cuomo Says Trump Should Apologize For ‘Dumb’ Theory That 75-Year-Old Shoved By Buffalo Police May Be" .… https://t.co/hE02j4DC9n 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Esper's Split With Trump Over Sending US Troops To Kill Protests Put Him In Hot Water [Video]

Esper's Split With Trump Over Sending US Troops To Kill Protests Put Him In Hot Water

When US Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly split with President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests, he was gambling with his career. Business Insider reports Trump was furious with Esper for not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Twitter says Trump conspiracy theory tweet does not violate its rules | #TheCube [Video]

Twitter says Trump conspiracy theory tweet does not violate its rules | #TheCube

The US President had suggested, without any evidence, that a 75-year-old demonstrator, who was pushed to the ground by police officers, could be an "Antifa provocateur".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:25Published
Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA' [Video]

Trump claims 75-year-old injured by cops may be 'ANTIFA'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday promoted an unfounded claim that a 75-year-old man critically injured by police in Buffalo may have been trying to sabotage police equipment on behalf of an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:33Published