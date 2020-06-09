Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police, was trying to "set up" the officers who assaulted him.

On Friday, the two officers involved in the incident, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, were suspended without pay.

On Saturday, McCabe and Torgalski were charged with second-degree assault.

They both pleaded not guilty and were released without bail.

Neither Trump nor OANN have offered evidence to support their claims against Gugino, who 'The Buffalo News' calls a "longtime peace activist." When asked by 'USA Today' to comment on Tuesday morning, Gugino replied via text, "No comment other than Black lives matter.

Just out of the ICU.

Should recover eventually.

Thx.”