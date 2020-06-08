Protesters at Oxford University demand statue of.notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue come down
Protesters at UK's Oxford University demand removal of notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes on Tuesday (June 9).
The statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader, was toppled in Bristol forcefully by protesters recently.
Crowd calls for police officer to kneel at Oxford anti-Rhodes protestA lone police officer was asked to kneel by protesters at an Oxford protest this evening. The crowd chanted ‘kneel’ and the officer heeded the request in a show of solidarity. The demonstrators..
