Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters at Oxford University demand statue of.notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue come down

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Protesters at Oxford University demand statue of.notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue come down

Protesters at Oxford University demand statue of.notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue come down

Protesters at UK's Oxford University demand removal of notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes on Tuesday (June 9).

The statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader, was toppled in Bristol forcefully by protesters recently.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Renewed calls to remove Cecil Rhodes statue from Oxford University college

Calls to remove the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes from an Oxford college have been reignited...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Council invites Oxford college to remove Rhodes statue with planning request

A council leader has invited Oxford University’s Oriel College to make a planning request to remove...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Protesters at Oxford University Demand Removal of Cecil Rhodes Statue - Video


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependent




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Crowd calls for police officer to kneel at Oxford anti-Rhodes protest [Video]

Crowd calls for police officer to kneel at Oxford anti-Rhodes protest

A lone police officer was asked to kneel by protesters at an Oxford protest this evening. The crowd chanted ‘kneel’ and the officer heeded the request in a show of solidarity. The demonstrators..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:37Published
Protests leads to Rhodes Oxford statue [Video]

Protests leads to Rhodes Oxford statue

Protests that began with the death of George Floyd now have Cecil Rhodes, and other British Empire figures, in their sights.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:03Published
Oxford protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue [Video]

Oxford protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue

Protesters gather in front of the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes in Oxford. A council leader has invited Oxford University’s Oriel College to make a planning request to remove the statue, which..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published