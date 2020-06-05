Global  

Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue

Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue

Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E.

Lee Statue Days after Virginia Gov.

Ralph Northam announced that the statue would be taken down, a Richmond county circuit judge has temporarily blocked the process.

A 10-day injunction sought by Virginia resident William C.

Gregory was granted by the judge.

Gregory maintains that removing the statue violates an 1890 deed in which the state of Virginia agreed to "faithfully guard and affectionately protect it." Governor spokesman Alena Yarmosky said the administration is reviewing the order.

Alena Yarmosky, via statement According to the judge, there is a potential for "irreparable harm" to the statue if it is removed.

