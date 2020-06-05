Virginia Judge
Blocks the Removal of
Robert E.
Lee Statue Days after Virginia Gov.
Ralph Northam
announced that the statue
would be taken down, a Richmond county circuit judge has
temporarily blocked the process.
A 10-day injunction sought by
Virginia resident William C.
Gregory
was granted by the judge.
Gregory maintains that removing the statue violates an
1890 deed in which the state of Virginia agreed to
"faithfully guard and affectionately protect it." Governor spokesman
Alena Yarmosky said the
administration is reviewing the order.
Alena Yarmosky,
via statement According to the judge, there is
a potential for "irreparable harm"
to the statue if it is removed.