'Send migrants home within 15 days, drop cases': Key points from SC order

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the State governments to send all stranded migrant workers back to their natives villages within 15 days.

The top court also asked state governments to formulate schemes after conducting skill mapping to rehabilitate them.

The SC also asked the government to consider withdrawing all cases against migrant workers for alleged violation of lockdown norms. Watch the full video for all the details.