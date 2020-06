New Zealand man jumps for joy after learning country has virtually defeated COVID-19 Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published 6 hours ago New Zealand man jumps for joy after learning country has virtually defeated COVID-19 In this funny video, you’ll see a Tauranga, New Zealand dad and his 4 children create a dance celebrating their country moving down to Level 1 and possibly being COVID-19 free! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In this funny video, you’ll see a Tauranga, New Zealand dad and his 4 children create a dance celebrating their country moving down to Level 1 and possibly being COVID-19 free!







Tweets about this