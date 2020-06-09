Beth Hawks, owner of Zelda Zen in Fells Point, is opening her store in defiance of Baltimore City regulations.

Baltimore City retailer opens business ahead of schedule, hopes to encourage others

BALTIMORE CITY RETAILER ISREBELLING AGAINST CITY ORDERS━ REOPENING HER STORE AHEADOF SCHEDULE AS WMAR 2 NEWSDAVE DETLING REPORTS THEOUTSPOKEN BUSINESS OWNER SAYITS A MATTER OF SURVIVAL.We first introduced you toBeth hawks last week when herbusiness was closed but as youcan see behind me, the doorsare open.

She said shewaiting for permission fromthe city open up the shop.BETH HAWKS/ZELDA ZEN, OWNER:We need to open up wdying.

SHEVOICE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES ONTHAMES STREET IN FELLS POINT.BETH HAWKS OWNER OF ZELDA ZENNEED FOR RETAILERS TO OPEN...SHECUSTOMERS INSIDE━ DEFYINGMAYOR JACK YOUNGREOPENING PLAN.

BETHHAWKS/ZELDA ZEN, OWNER: Iactually opened up on Sundbecause after Mayor Youngchose to open up nail salonsand massage parlors beforeretail& I was done.

Wecouldnweekend in Baltimore city.

Weneed to pay our bills.CUSTOMERS LIKE ANDREA HUPPERSUPPORT HAWKSANDREA HUPPERT/ CUSTOMER: Itextremely important.

I love tosupport local businessesespecially creative localbusinesses because they aregetting harder and harder tofind.

Itsurvive.

AFTER MORE THAN 80DAYS OF CLOSUREGLAD TO BE BACK IN HER SHOP.OVER THE WEEKEND POSTEDPICTURES TO SOCIAL MEDIASHOWING LARGE GROWDS IN FELLSPOINT━DESPITE THE CITYSTA━A━ HOME ORDER.

HAWKSSAYS IF CROWDS THAT LARGECONGREGATE WITHOUT CITYINTERFERENCE, THERES NO REASONSHE CANT ALLOW A FEW CUSTOMERSIN HER SHOP.

WITH SAFETY INMINDPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTMERCHANDIZE WRAPPED INPLASTIC.

BETH HAWKS/ZELDA ZEN,OWNER: I just thinksafety precaution so when thepeople pick them up to smelthe candle and when I sell itI can put it in tissue paperand get rid of the plastic tomake them feel safe.OUTSIDE... KIM AOUCHICHE/SHOPPER:all the stores.

CUSTOMERS WHOWINDOW SHOPPED SAY IF ABALTIMORE CITY RETAILER ISFOLLOWING SAFETY PROTOCOLS &THERECANSHOPPER: I do agree with thatleave it up to the customer.If itnot comfortable because youcaniteveryone should definitelywear a mask.

Thatwe can do.

Technicallyretailers are only supposed tobe offering Curbside serviceWe did reach out to Baltimorecity to see if there are anyconsequences for retailers whoare opening their doors or ifthe city plans to enforcestage one.

We did not hearback from the city.

In FellsPoint, Dave Detling, WMAR 2NEWS.TO SEE WHAT YOUR COU