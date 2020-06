Mel Camp searches for Buffalo's Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:49s - Published 3 hours ago Mel Camp searches for Buffalo's 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE THINGS THEY HAVE TO DO.THANK YOU FOR THAT.AND WITH THAT, GOOD MORNING TOMEL CAMP, DESPITE BEING NEW TOOUR AREA, OUT DISCOVERING NEWPLACES AND NEW PEOPLE AND ALLTHINGS BUFFALO, HUH MEL?Mel: YES, I AM.I WAS EXCITED TO HEAR THE NEWSRIGHT THEN.I DON'T KNOW IF I SHOULDDISCLOSE THE STATE OF MY FINGERNAILS, I HAVE BEEN HIDING THEM.I LOOK FORWARD TO PRACTICE A BITOF SELF CARE AND GET THEM DONE.MY FRIENDS WERE SAYING CAN'T YOUDO YOUR OWN NAILS?IT IS NICE WHEN SOMEONE DOES ITFOR YOU.SELF CARE IS IMPORTANT.WE CAN'T WATER A GARDEN FROM ANEMPTY WELL.I KIND OF FELT THAT YESTERDAY.I WENT OUT AND ABOUT LOOKING FORBUFFALO, LINDA AND I THOUGHT,THERE'S SERIOUS STUFF IN THEWORLD GOING ON AND I'M RUNNINGAROUND IN THE SUNSHINE AND DOINGSOMETHING THAT WAS REALLY FUNNYAND FUN.I THOUGHT IS THAT OKAY?BUT IT IS OKAY.WE HAVE TO DO TAKE CARE OFOURSELVES AND PRACTICE SELFCARE.THERE ARE A LOT OF BUFFALO INBUFFALO, BUT NOT ALL BUFFALO AREFROM THE SAME HERD.SOME ARE FROM THE HERD OF HOPEWHICH WAS PART OF A FUND-RAISERBACK IN THE YEAR 2000 INCOLLABORATION WITH THE ARTSCENTER WHERE LOCAL BUSINESSESSPONSORED BUFFALO STATUES.THOSE ARE NOW SCATTEREDTHROUGHOUT BUFFALO AND BEYONDAND I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FUN TOGO START TRACKING THEM ALL DOWN.EASIER SAID THAN DONE.I HEARD THERE WAS A PINK ONE ATA RESTAURANT.SO I WENT THERE.TO THE WRONG OLYMPIC RESTAURANT.I DIDN'T REALIZE THERE WAS MORETHAN ONE.THEN, SUCCESS.I FOUND ONE.HELLO.THE PINKBUFFALO, IT IS ONE OF150.THERE'S 154 OF THEM.OKAY.I'M GOING TO NEED HELP WITH THISPROJECT.IF YOU SEE A BUFFALO AROUNDTOWN, TAKE A PICTURE WITH IT.I'M GOING TO PUT THE STORY ONTHE AM BUFFALO Facebook PAGE ANDYOU CAN SHARE YOUR PHOTOS IN THECOMMENT SECTION.THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELPLinda: THAT IS AWESOME.THANK YOU MEL.GET READY, PEOPLE WILL SENDPICTURES OF BUFFALO NEAR THEM.YOU'RE GOING TO GET JUSTINCREDIBLY BOMBED WITH ALL THESEWONDERFUL PICTURES OF BUFFALOS.AND SO DON'T FORGET TO PUTYOURSELF IN THERE WITH THEBUFFALO.IT'S FUN TO HAVE YOU IN







