LaVar Arrington: Cam Newton could be the perfect safety net for Stidham in New England
LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss Cam Newton's future in the NFL.
Hear why LaVar believes that Cam Newton would be a great fit in New England in case Jarrett Stidham doesn't pan out.
Marcellus Wiley: I don't know if Jarrett Stidham will be 'that dude' but I'm willing to give him a chanceA recent article ranked the New England Patriots' QBs as the worst in the NFL. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks that may be true, but he's willing to give Jarrett Stidham a chance due to Bill..
Marcellus Wiley: 'You'd better flex if you're Jameis Winston'Jameis Winston has recently come out and been very vocal about his confidence in himself. Hear why Marcellus Wiley loves the confidence coming from Jameis.
LaVar Arrington: Robert Kraft is having trouble moving on from Tom BradyTakeo Spikes joins Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to discuss New England Patriots' GM Robert Kraft. Hear why LaVar Arrington doesn't believe that Kraft is truly over Tom Brady just yet.