LaVar Arrington: Cam Newton could be the perfect safety net for Stidham in New England

Marcellus Wiley: I don't know if Jarrett Stidham will be 'that dude' but I'm willing to give him a chance



A recent article ranked the New England Patriots' QBs as the worst in the NFL. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks that may be true, but he's willing to give Jarrett Stidham a chance due to Bill..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:29 Published 2 weeks ago