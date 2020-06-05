Global  

Crowd calls for police officer to kneel at Oxford anti-Rhodes protest

Crowd calls for police officer to kneel at Oxford anti-Rhodes protest

Crowd calls for police officer to kneel at Oxford anti-Rhodes protest

A lone police officer was asked to kneel by protesters at an Oxford protest this evening.

The crowd chanted ‘kneel’ and the officer heeded the request in a show of solidarity.

The demonstrators were calling for the removal of a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes above Oriel College in Oxford.

A group of councillors earlier backed the campaign to remove it and called on Oxford University to "decolonise".

Campaigners say Rhodes, a 19th Century businessman and politician represented white supremacy.

