Crowd calls for police officer to kneel at Oxford anti-Rhodes protest

A lone police officer was asked to kneel by protesters at an Oxford protest this evening.
The crowd chanted ‘kneel’ and the officer heeded the request in a show of solidarity.
The demonstrators were calling for the removal of a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes above Oriel College in Oxford.
A group of councillors earlier backed the campaign to remove it and called on Oxford University to "decolonise".
Campaigners say Rhodes, a 19th Century businessman and politician represented white supremacy.