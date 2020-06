Results Still Being Calculated A Week After Pennsylvania Primary Election Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:01s - Published 13 hours ago Matt Petrillo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EFFECT.THE FREE MEALS FOOD BANKHELPED MAKE TODAY POSSIBLE.WELL, TODAY IS ONE WEEKSINCE THE PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARYELECTIONS AND WE ARE STILLWAITING TO KNOW THE OUTCOMESIN SOME RACES HERE INPHILADELPHIA."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERMATT PETRILLO EXPLAINS WHY.Reporter: THE DELAY ISBECAUSE OF AN OVERWHELMINGAMOUNT OF MAIL BALLOTS.FOR NOW CANDIDATES ARE HAVINGTO HOLD OFF THEIR VICTORYPARTIES.YOU EXPECTED A CERTAIN KINDOF OUTCOME FROM AN ELECTIONNIGHT AND THEN HAVING TO WAIT,YOU KNOW, SEVERAL WEEKS ISDIFFICULT.Reporter: HE'S ON PINSAND NEEDLES AS HE WAITS ASEVENTH DAY FOR THE RESULTS OFA STATE SENATE RACE.I'M RUNNING FOR STATESENATE TO FIGHT BACK.Reporter: THE PROGRESSIVELAUNCHED HIS CAMPAIGN BACK INDECEMBER FOR CONTROL OFPENNSYLVANIA'S FIRST STATESENATE DISTRICT.IT INCLUDES PARTS OF SOUTHPHILLY, SOUTHWEST PHILLY,CENTER CITY AND PORT RICHMOND.I'LL NEVER STOP FIGHTINGTRUMP.Reporter: IT'S ADISTRICT.SENATOR LARRY IF YOUR HONORNIECE HAS CONTROLLED FOR MORETHAN A DECADE BUT IN THE COULDCHANGE.SIVIL HAS MORE THAN 60% OF INPERSON VOTES.STILL HE'S HOLDING OFF FROMCLAIMING ANY VICTORY BECAUSEMAIL-IN BALLOTS ARE STILLBEING COUNTED.WE ARE COMMITTED TO SEEINGTHE PROCESS THROUGH.Reporter: OFFICIALS SAYPHILLY ALONE HAS REQUESTEDMORE MAIL BALLOTS FOR LASTWEEK'S PRIMARY THAN ALL OFPENNSYLVANIA DID FOUR YEARSAGO.THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THATWE'VE EVER HAD THISSIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF MAIL-INBALLOTS EVER IN THE CITY OFI THINK THAT EVERYBODY'S INA HOLDING PATTERN.Reporter: MARISA IS ALSOANXIOUSLY WAITING FORELECTIONS RESULTS, TOO.THE DEMOCRAT IS FACING OFFAGAINST INCUMBENT BRIAN SIMSFOR A STATE REP SEAT THATINCLUDES CENTER CITY.DEMOCRACY HAS TO RUN ITSCORSO I'M OKAY WITH WAITING ONTHAT.Reporter: AND IT COULDTAKE WEEKS BEFORE ALL THOSEMAIL BALLOTS ARE COUNTED BUTCITY OFFICIALS TELL US THEY'RELEARNING FROM THIS SO THAT INTHE GENERAL ELECTION INNOVEMBER, THEY'LL HAVE THOSEELECTION RESULTS UP QUICKER.



Related news from verified sources Polls now open for Pennsylvania primary election Polling locations across the state opened today at 7 a.m. for the Pennsylvania primary, which was...

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources County primary election information



Make sure your voice is heard. If you're planning to vote in Nevada's primary election, your mail-in ballot must be received or postmarked by tomorrow. You can put your ballot in the postage - the paid.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 2 days ago Here's when Allen County voters can expect primary election results to become official



Final unofficial results for the Indiana Primary Election are in, and The Allen County Election Board said it will be about another week before those results become official. Credit: WFFT Published 4 days ago Delay In Primary Ballot Counting Raises Concerns About November Election



The delay in ballot counting for the state's primary raises concerns about the November election, KDKA's Jon Delano reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:58 Published 4 days ago