NYPD Officer Seen On Video Shoving Protester Now Charged With Assault; Others Facing Discipline
The NYPD officer seen on video shoving a protester last month in Brooklyn has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing.
CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
