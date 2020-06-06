Global  

NYPD Officer Seen On Video Shoving Protester Now Charged With Assault; Others Facing Discipline

NYPD Officer Seen On Video Shoving Protester Now Charged With Assault; Others Facing Discipline

NYPD Officer Seen On Video Shoving Protester Now Charged With Assault; Others Facing Discipline

The NYPD officer seen on video shoving a protester last month in Brooklyn has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing.

CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

