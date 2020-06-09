The area's largest entertainment and conference facility is open after a nearly three month shutdown over covid 19.

The bancorpsouth arena is open for business, with many safety precautions in place in the wake of covid 19.

Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the property, the arena is only allowing 25 percent capacity for now, and arena staffers are wearing masks.

Many big events, such as lynyrd skynyrd, the tupelo elvis festival, blue suede cruise and others were cancelled.

However, executive director todd hunt believes things will pick up as the state is re opening.

"we're hoping that as the summer moves forward that we'll be able to open in a larger capacity, we're open for business now so if people want to book events with us , be it a reception, or party or corporate events, we're certainly open for that, meanwhile our renovation is moving forward and we will have our new conference center ready for business in july."

An addition that joins the conference center to the arena should be complete early next year.