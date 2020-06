'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism," Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 02:36s - Published 2 weeks ago 'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism," Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A 'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism," Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A-Lister Instagram Accounts & More | THR News 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Calls Out the 'Very White-Washed' Franchise: 'It's Ridiculous' Rachel Lindsay is speaking out about the lack of diversity in the Bachelor franchise. The 35-year-old...

Just Jared - Published 3 weeks ago