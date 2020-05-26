Global  

Video Shows Methuen Officer Aiming Gun At Driver During Traffic Stop

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:13s - Published
An independent investigator is looking at an encounter between a Lawrence man and a Methuen Police officer who had his gun drawn.

WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

