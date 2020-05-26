Video Shows Methuen Officer Aiming Gun At Driver During Traffic Stop
An independent investigator is looking at an encounter between a Lawrence man and a Methuen Police officer who had his gun drawn.
WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
