Dairy Farm Worker Uses Rammer Like a Hammer

Occurred on May 27, 2020 / Taupo, Waikato, New Zealand Info from Licensor: "Me and Tasman work on a dairy farm and had set a plan to go out fencing for the day.

Prior to the video, Tasman had never seen a rammer, as we used to use a sledge hammer for the post.

I saw an opportunity and handed him the hammer, and away he went.

5 minutes later, I handed him a rammer without telling him how to use it.

I just said 'Use this, it's much heavier,' and away he went."