'I'm black and I'm proud' -kids march in protests

Kids marching alongside parents has the littlest among us making history.

The faces of protest have sometimes been surprisingly small….

(EMILY, 5, READS SIGN): “Black… Lives… Matter….” Kids marching alongside parents has the littlest among us making history.

(YOUNG CHILD, NICO, SAYING): “I’m black and I’m proud.

They’re all here to support me.” Nico joined his family for a peaceful protest in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday – and five-year-old Emily told Reuters why she was there with her family, too.

(EMILY, SAYING): “The police are shooting the brown people.” (REUTERS REPORTER, SAYING): “What can we do to make sure that that stops?” (EMILY, SAYING): “Take their guns away and give them a new job.” Added eight-year-old Maddie: “I wish that everything was fair right now, but they're not, sadly."