Local gyms cutting ties with CrossFit after CEO's insensitive social media post

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Local gyms cutting ties with CrossFit after CEO's insensitive social media post

Local gyms cutting ties with CrossFit after CEO's insensitive social media post

Hundreds of other gym owners around the country are cutting ties with CrossFit.

This all comes after CEO Greg Glassman’s recent Twitter response to a tweet about racism being a public health issue.

