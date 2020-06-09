Change of Command Ceremony at Seabee Base

Today a Change of Command Ceremony was held at the Gulfport Seabee Base and this ceremony was unlike any other in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- the change of command is a time- honored seabee ceremony, where- leadership of an operational- unit transfers from one - - - - commanding officer to a new - commanding officer.

- today was different though with- new social distancing - guidelines in place.- the event was held at a smaller- indoor location, where as in th- past the ceremony was held at - their outdoor parade- deck and the officers would - typically be wearing dress- uniforms. - despite the changes the seabees- were happy they were- still able to complete their- ceremony.

- - "well i was selected last october i have felt - very humbled since then and i - still am and i know that it wil- be a very humbling- experience throughout my career- here and i am nervous in a good- way.

"