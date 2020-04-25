Gulfport School District reopening plans for 2020-2021 school year

There are a variety of reopening plans on the table for the Gulfport School District’s upcoming school year.

- a contingency plan based on fou- different models was- released to parents.- the traditional model opens - schools as traditionally as - possible adhering to c-d-c- considerations.

- the blended model combines both- face to face and some - virtual teaching with a maximum- class size.

- teachers will move from class t- class for k - 8th grade - students.

- 9th - 12th grade students will- change classes using social - distancing.

- another blended model alternate- virtual and in- person teaching days with a - class size of 22 to 26 students- and the virtual model means all- - - - students would participate in a- "school to home" experience - "the sense of relief that we know we have- some things to do.... the whole- issue with this pandemic has- been so fluid.

There's- no concrete or no final point.- so, when you put this plan- together and there's four - steps... four possible plans...- you know what you have to do fo- each one so you - can have a concrete preparation- for each one of those.

That - - - - makes it easier for everybody..- the teachers, staff, school - district and hopefully our- parents as well.."

The gulfport school district- plans to start school on- august 5th for sixth and ninth- graders, and august 6th for - the rest of the students.

- for a full list of plans and- safety measures for the - 2020-2021 - school year, visit the gulfport- school district's -