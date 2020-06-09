Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WXXV Pet of the Week: Babe needs a forever home!

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
WXXV Pet of the Week: Babe needs a forever home!

WXXV Pet of the Week: Babe needs a forever home!

Today’s Pet of the Week is Babe from the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

She’s a one-year-old retriever found wandering around in the woods.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

- we have a wxxv pet of the week- for you guys!

- meet babe!

She's a one year old- retriever found wandering - around in the woods.- babe is shy at first but once - she gets in the play yard with- her kennelmate, she springs to- life and runs and plays as if - she - has not a care in the world!- however, she is not totally - - - - trusting of people and does not- yet engage to perform any - tricks.

- this may just take time and she- may benefit if her adopters hav- another pup to help her adjust.- if you're interested make sure- to bring your dog by for- a meet and greet to see if they- are a good match at the shelter- tuesday-saturday between- 10am-4pm.

-





Tweets about this