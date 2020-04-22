Summer Event Cancellations Will Mean Big Losses Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:33s - Published 7 hours ago Summer Event Cancellations Will Mean Big Losses Lollapalooza, the Taste of Chicago, and the Air and Water Show have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, among other events. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports. 0

Tweets about this Chibi Trash🗑✨ RT @VirginiaLottery: Due to event cancellations this summer, we've had to do a bit of pivoting on eXTRA Chance prizes. However, June's prom… 4 days ago VisitHendricksCounty After so many event cancellations this spring and early summer, an event #inHendricks will finally occur on Friday!… https://t.co/oxMJpqv1bX 6 days ago

The Blues and Gospel festivals have been city favorites for well over 30 years, and their cancellation is an unbelievable reality. But the people who typically work them won’t be the only ones.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:29 Published on April 22, 2020