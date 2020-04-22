Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Summer Event Cancellations Will Mean Big Losses

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Summer Event Cancellations Will Mean Big Losses

Summer Event Cancellations Will Mean Big Losses

Lollapalooza, the Taste of Chicago, and the Air and Water Show have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, among other events.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Desperate_Trash

Chibi Trash🗑✨ RT @VirginiaLottery: Due to event cancellations this summer, we've had to do a bit of pivoting on eXTRA Chance prizes. However, June's prom… 4 days ago

HendricksCounty

VisitHendricksCounty After so many event cancellations this spring and early summer, an event #inHendricks will finally occur on Friday!… https://t.co/oxMJpqv1bX 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19-Related Summer Cancellations Mean Big Losses For Seasonal Jobs [Video]

COVID-19-Related Summer Cancellations Mean Big Losses For Seasonal Jobs

The Blues and Gospel festivals have been city favorites for well over 30 years, and their cancellation is an unbelievable reality. But the people who typically work them won’t be the only ones..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:29Published