Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:01s - Published
NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move overhead tonight.

Rain and wind is on the way for tonight.

Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well as wind gusts close to 45 MPH.

Rainfall totals will be roughly 1-2 inches with some locally higher totals over parts of our area.

Some minor flooding & lakeshore flooding is possible.

We'll be windy and warm on Wednesday with some mainly afternoon showers with or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s.

We cool off going into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under sunny conditions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RAINFALL WILL BEPOSSIBLE AS WELL ASWIND GUSTS CLOSETO 40 MPH.RAINFALL TOTALSWILL BE ROUGHLY 1-2INCHES WITH SOMELOCALLY HIGHERTOTALS OVER PARTSOF OUR AREADEPENDING ON HOWTHE REMNANTS OFCRISTOBAL TRACKTHROUGHWISCONSIN.WE'LL BE WINDY ANDCOOLER WEDNESDAYWITH SOME MAINLYAFTERNOONSHOWERS WITH ORTHUNDERSTORMS.WE COOL OFF GOINGINTO THE WEEKENDWITH HIGHS IN THEUPPER 60S ANDLOWER 70S UNDERSUNNY CONDITIONS.COMING UP NEXT...A BUSIER FLIGHTSCHEDULE EXPECTED





Tweets about this

NinaSparano

Nina Sparano It's ugly out there folks. https://t.co/Fbuban7vPo https://t.co/9y8Ttc6WcF 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Claire's Forecast 6-9 [Video]

Claire's Forecast 6-9

Claire's Forecast 6-9

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:55Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today, clouds will be on the increase with showers and storms moving toward the area through the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s by the lake, mid to upper 80s further..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:49Published
Claire's Forecast 6-8 [Video]

Claire's Forecast 6-8

Claire's Forecast 6-8

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:39Published