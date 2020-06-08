NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move overhead tonight.

Rain and wind is on the way for tonight.

Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well as wind gusts close to 45 MPH.

Rainfall totals will be roughly 1-2 inches with some locally higher totals over parts of our area.

Some minor flooding & lakeshore flooding is possible.

We'll be windy and warm on Wednesday with some mainly afternoon showers with or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s.

We cool off going into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under sunny conditions.