Winston Churchill: Hero or villain?
A statue of Winston Churchill was sprayed with graffiti recently, amid claims that the wartime prime minister was racist.
Sir Mick ✡️ 🇦🇺🇮🇱🇵🇦🇿🇦🇳🇱 Winston Churchill: Hero or villain? Cannot believe that the “ British “ #BBC is posing this question ‼️ what a dis… https://t.co/IYalC0E32o 6 minutes ago
CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Winston Churchill: Hero or villain? https://t.co/4zJz3Blz5O 37 minutes ago
futuresscalper RT @TheWeekUK: Winston Churchill: antifascist hero or racist warmonger – or both?
https://t.co/oTY0C5zV4D https://t.co/avY8yVJ9dy 5 hours ago
The Week UK Winston Churchill: antifascist hero or racist warmonger – or both?
https://t.co/oTY0C5zV4D https://t.co/avY8yVJ9dy 7 hours ago
TheInquisitor https://t.co/dMk4qAsd4j via @smh A fair summary of Churchill, but the West has Winston Churchill with all his flaws… https://t.co/XrFqKfGoiX 7 hours ago
Tulsi Achia (Thoul-see; Ach-ai-ah) Mmm-hmm was waiting for this take-down. Everyone loves Winston. Except Indians. https://t.co/Uvv1VNLh0q 11 hours ago
The Week UK Winston Churchill: antifascist hero or racist warmonger – or both?
https://t.co/oTY0C5zV4D https://t.co/mcZYPN4JZK 11 hours ago
LiberalSnowflake RT @CroweDM: The legacy of Winston Churchill. A good look at the history from @tonyowright here:
https://t.co/abp7XvRhNn 14 hours ago
A little lad dresses up for 'clap for carers'A little lad who has been dressing up as heroes and key workers for each 'clap for carers' finished up with an epic tribute to firemen.Energetic Alfie Evans, five, wanted to thank his dad for his hard..