8,000 Kansans get child support error on unemployment claim status Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:51s - Published 6 days ago 8,000 Kansans get child support error on unemployment claim status The Kansas Department of Labor said a coding issue is to blame for an error that's causing a lot of confusion among claimants. About 8,000 claimants saw a child support deduction or addition on their claim status page Tuesday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOME PEOPLE RECEIVINGSTATE BENEFITS INKANSAS SAY THEY WERETOLD MONEY WOULD BETAKEN OUT FOR CHILDSUPPORT.THE PROBLEM IS -- THEYDON'T HAVE KIDS!SO 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESGOT ANSWERS ON BEHALFOF CONFUSED ANDCONCERNED KANSANS.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"About 8,000 claimants inKansas saw an error on theirclaim status page thismorning. I went to thedepartment looking foranswers."DACIA YBARRA, RECEIVED CHILDSUPPORT ERROR"I feel like Kansas is droppingthe ball a lot."WHEN DACIA YBARRACHECKED HER CLAIMSTATUS TUESDAYMORNING - SHE COULDN'TBELIVE HER EYES.DACIA YBARRA, RECEIVED CHILDSUPPORT ERROR"I thought oh my god they'recharging me $40 for childsupport I don't have any kidslike how is that possible."THOUSANDS SAW ASIMILAR ERROR - SHOWINGTHEY EITHER OWED CHILDSUPPORT OR WOULD BERECEIVING ADDITIONALMONEY.THE DEPARTMENT OFLABOR SAYS A CODINGERROR IS TO BLAME..BUT MORE SPECIFICALLY -THE DEPARTMENT'SANTIQUATED MAIN FRAMESYSTEM.LAUREL SEARLES,UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCEDIRECTOR"With just these years andyears of code built upon eachother that causes theseunforeseen circumstancesthat then claimants are left ina panic, our staff arescrambling to try to fix thesefor people."UNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE DIRECTORLAUREL SEARLES SAYSCLAIMANTS SHOULDN'TPANIC - THEY SHOULD BEGETTING THE RIGHTAMOUNT IN THE BANK.SHE SAYS THE ERRORSHINES MORE LIGHT ONTHE NEED FOR CONGRESSTO INVEST IN BETTERTECHNOLOGY FOR THEUNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM.SHE BELIEVES THESEISSUES COULD HAVE BEENAVOIDED IF THE PROGRAMHAD THE SUPPORT ITNEEDED IN THE PAST.LAUREL SEARLES,UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCEDIRECTOR"I certainly want to provide thebest possible services toclaimants right now and Iknow I'm not because they'reseeing a child supportdeduction or addition that'snot there, and that does notinstill a sense of confidence inthe Kansas Department ofLabor or the government as awhole."FOR KANSANS LIKEYBARRA - IT'S GETTINGMORE DIFFICULT EVERYDAY TO BE PATIENT.DACIA YBARRA, RECEIVED CHILDSUPPORT ERROR"I feel like they've kindadropped the ball for all of uscitizens quite a bit."IN KANSAS CITY, KANSASEMMA JAMES, 41 ACTIONNEWS







Tweets about this Kathleen Choal RT @41actionnews: A computer coding error is to blame as 8,000 Kansans receive errant child support issue on unemployment claim status. htt… 6 days ago 41 Action News A computer coding error is to blame as 8,000 Kansans receive errant child support issue on unemployment claim statu… https://t.co/8dV79PJS5C 6 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Kansas Department of Labor continues experiencing issues with child support error



Some Kansans say they're having a hard time trusting their government after continued issues with the Kansas Department of Labor. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:48 Published 4 days ago