NYPD Officer On Modified Duty, Accused Of Assaulting Protester

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published
NYPD Officer On Modified Duty, Accused Of Assaulting Protester
NYPD Commissioner Shea promised transparency after the video went viral.
