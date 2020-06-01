NYPD Officer On Modified Duty, Accused Of Assaulting Protester

NYPD Officer Seen On Video Shoving Protester Now Charged With Assault; Others Facing DisciplineThe NYPD officer seen on video shoving a protester last month in Brooklyn has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Sweet moment between protester and cop at BarclaysSweet moment between protestor and cop at Barclays. #brooklynprotests #NYCPROTEST #GeorgeFloyd #blm #nypd Credit: Afeef Nessouli @AfeefNess (Twitter)
Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Relieved Of Duty After Video Shows Him Pushing ProtesterCBS4's Joan Murray the officer has been identified as Steven Pohorence, whose actions will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement before an internal investigation is conducted.