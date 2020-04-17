MTSU eliminates roommates due to COVID-19, forcing many students off campus
New CDC guidelines recommend one student per bedroom on campus.
That isn't an issue for students in apartment-style residence halls, but in community dorms, the roommate assignments were already announced.
Well, not anymore.
