MTSU eliminates roommates due to COVID-19, forcing many students off campus
MTSU eliminates roommates due to COVID-19, forcing many students off campus

MTSU eliminates roommates due to COVID-19, forcing many students off campus

New CDC guidelines recommend one student per bedroom on campus.

That isn't an issue for students in apartment-style residence halls, but in community dorms, the roommate assignments were already announced.

Well, not anymore.

