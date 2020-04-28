Global  

Prairie View High School baseball team makes plea for refund from Frontier Airlines
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:13s - Published
An out-of-state baseball tournament was supposed to be the highlight of the year for a group of high school seniors, but after the tournament was canceled, the team is now fighting for a refund.

PRECAUTIONS REMAIN IN PLACE.Anne: A CONTACT7 QUESTION OF AREFUND A DENVER-BASED FRONTIERAIRLINES, A HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLTEAM WAS SUPPOSED TO TRAVEL TO ATOURNAMENT, BUT WAS CALLED OFFDUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICPANDEMIC.THE VOUCHERS OFFERED AREWORTHLESS.





