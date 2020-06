His royal highness turns 99 today but the Duke of Edinburgh, will reportedly not be hosting a big family gathering to celebrate.

The Veterans Charity Join us in wishing a happy 99th birthday to HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Phillip is a Royal Navy V… https://t.co/Qf3EDStJIg 27 minutes ago

elena algazina RT @RoyalCentral : Please join us in wishing the Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday https://t.co/GgdCwTykmc https://t.co/L2sYUdGY… 26 minutes ago

AlbertVonBismarck RT @KeelanLeeper : Happy 99th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§πŸ‡©πŸ‡°πŸ‡¬πŸ‡· He has seen his own kingdom in Greece go through revolution, an… 20 minutes ago