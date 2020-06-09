What "defund the police" is calling for
As demonstrations around the country call for police reforms, demands for cities to "defund the police" have increased.
But what does that really mean?
Is it a reduction in funding or eliminating departments?
So far, the calls have included both.
☠️ Meatpuppet☠️ RT @THE_REDLILY: Time to start calling out RACISM ON ALL SIDES‼️ There should be ZERO TOLERANCE FOR RACISM FROM WHITES OR BLACKS‼️ENOUGH OF… 5 minutes ago
Smith johun I'm sugerdaddy RT @CNN: Protesters in Minneapolis are calling on officials to defund the city's police department. Today on #TheDailyDC, CNN’s David Chali… 9 minutes ago
ABC 17 News Hear what Gov. Mike Parson had to say about nationwide movements calling to defund police tonight at 9 on FOX 22. https://t.co/PQQzbmA1eo 9 minutes ago
Andrew Weichel Kennedy Stewart says he'll be addressing "growing calls for police reform" this Thursday. https://t.co/pof9eDXSQt 32 minutes ago
Saucefl @TreyTrevino_04 You realize that’s not what they’re actually advocating for right? People calling to defund the pol… https://t.co/lb3EjZCDgy 37 minutes ago
'Defund the police' stirs debate after death of George FloydA plea to "defund the police" has become a popular call to action among protesters since the death of George Floyd.
Increasing calls to defund the police p2Should Nashville defund police and reallocate those funds into the community? Jamel Campbell-Gooch and Erica Perry of Nashville People's Budget Coalition join Ben Hall to discuss.
Increasing calls to defund the police p1Should Nashville defund police and reallocate those funds into the community? Jamel Campbell-Gooch and Erica Perry of Nashville People's Budget Coalition join Ben Hall to discuss.