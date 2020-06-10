Trump Pledges To Not Defun Police Departments

President Donald Trump pledged to maintain police department funding the same.

According to Reuters, protests calling for an end to police brutality want to cut law enforcement budgets.

Trump said “99 percent” of them “are great people and have done jobs that are record setting.” Protests erupted in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump is looking at proposals but didn’t say he’s considering anything specifically.