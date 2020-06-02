|
|
|
2 Shot In South Los Angeles, Suspect At Large
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published
2 Shot In South Los Angeles, Suspect At Large
Police were investigating a double shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday that left two people, including a teenager, injured.
Related news from verified sources
|In this episode, Los Angeles-based culture editor-at-large Michael Idato speaks with national editor...
The Age - Published
|More than 1,000 protesters gathered Tuesday outside the Getty House in Los Angeles, which serves as...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
|