Racial Bias Still Insidious In Mortgage Industry. Here's How You Can Try To Beat it

Legally, race must not be a factor in mortgage lending in the United States.

However, persistently high rates of loan denials and low rates of African American homeownership tell a different story.

A 2019 Lending Tree report revealed nearly 1 in 10 borrowers get denied a mortgage.

It also found other discrepancies by race and ethnicity.

For instance, black borrowers have the highest denial rates, at 17.4%.

Non-Hispanic white Americans have the lowest rates of denial, at 7.9%.