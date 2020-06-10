Racial Bias Still Insidious In Mortgage Industry. Here's How You Can Try To Beat it

Legally, race must not be a factor in mortgage lending in the United States.

However, persistently high rates of loan denials and low rates of African American homeownership tell a different story.

A 2019 Lending Tree report revealed nearly 1 in 10 borrowers get denied a mortgage.

It also found other discrepancies by race and ethnicity.

For instance, black borrowers have the highest denial rates, at 17.4%.

Non-Hispanic white Americans have the lowest rates of denial, at 7.9%.

Nevertheless, there are ways to improve your chances of getting approved for a mortgage at a fair interest rate.

According to Business Insider, start by enrolling in a HUD-approved pre-purchase home-buyer education workshop.

Clean up your credit report by correcting any errors on it.

Pay everything on time, and ensure your score is above 760.

Get your debt-to-income ratio under 36%, and amass several thousand dollars in cash savings to cover closing costs.

Good luck!