Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MNPS announce three possible scenarios for schools reopening this fall

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:16s - Published
MNPS announce three possible scenarios for schools reopening this fall

MNPS announce three possible scenarios for schools reopening this fall

Metro Nashville Public Schools has revealed three possible scenarios in which schools would reopen in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

IMPLICIT BIAS.





Tweets about this

HoptownFootball

Hoptown Tigers 🏈 RT @NC5: WATCH LIVE: MNPS officials discuss three possible scenarios for schools reopening this fall. https://t.co/SSJzpZ1NIY 10 hours ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 WATCH LIVE: MNPS officials discuss three possible scenarios for schools reopening this fall. https://t.co/SSJzpZ1NIY 11 hours ago