NOTRE DAME STUDENTS RETURN IN THE FALL

Notre Dame Schools announced on Tuesday that school will resume in school classes on September 9th.

.

Notre dame announced studentswim this fall.

As far as public schools, no announcement yet.one anthony picente says schools need to start thinking about how they're going to reopen.newy now joins us live outside ofnot.

Kristen i can tell you schoolofe coming back to school in the fall with some new guidelines they may not be used too i for one am eited and i ink students will be just as excited."

Students at notre dame will be back in the classroom this fall after the school made the official announcement tuesday afternoon.

.

None .

None "wearer the youngsters come on back.

The other things that are maintenence teachers have gonewf speak from march to now.

Rennovations to the school whether its through our wifsystl officials say several committees were setup after schools closed in march.

Boardoe putelo says her comittee was put in charge of planning thescn at this point and obviously it can change at any moment isthate wearing masks, we will providest apart," school officials said they're worried about how students will be academically following the transition to online learning back in march"wh child as we go and if we need to take some time to get them caught up then we're going to get them caught up."

Notre dame also plans on continuing to use the athome learning programs while kids are in school in case they need to shut down again.

"every fridaywe platform again, so if we do have to do this again or if their is a spike and we do have to shut the school down, we will be better prepared than we were in the past."

With plans for public schools still unknown, oneida county says reopening should be everysl schools should be looking at how they can reopen.

I know everyone is focused on graduations thats fi.

But wshoue reopening of schools, schoolssh september, > kristen school offials tell me tt bringing the kids back is not only beneficial academically but socially as well.

And now the attention kristen turns tow.

In uca brent keney newschannel 2