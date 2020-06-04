Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall

Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall

George Floyd protesters took to the streets of New York City for the 13th consecutive day.

CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the sights and sounds.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

awake_army

Liberty Sentinel RT @joeyyeo13: Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall https://t.co/tz6noNfOue via @YouTube 37 minutes ago

joeyyeo13

Joseph Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall https://t.co/tz6noNfOue via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Karan52605911

Karan Bennett RT @LaVondaLong10: (1) Please pray! This from my friend who runs Hollywood House of Prayer: I'm sure you already know but the massive prot… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Incredible view of MASS of packed protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan [Video]

Incredible view of MASS of packed protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan

Thousands of tightly packed New Yorkers gather together to protest police brutality, crossing from Brooklyn into Manhattan via the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday (June 4).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 08:14Published