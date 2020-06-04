Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall
George Floyd protesters took to the streets of New York City for the 13th consecutive day.
CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the sights and sounds.
Liberty Sentinel RT @joeyyeo13: Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall https://t.co/tz6noNfOue via @YouTube 37 minutes ago
Incredible view of MASS of packed protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge into ManhattanThousands of tightly packed New Yorkers gather together to protest police brutality, crossing from Brooklyn into Manhattan via the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday (June 4).