Ex-astronaut Kathy Sullivan dives to deepest known point on Earth Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 hours ago Ex-astronaut Kathy Sullivan dives to deepest known point on Earth Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, dived into the Challenger Deep last Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this