Missouri Gov. joins hundreds of mourners for visitation of murdered retired St. Louis police captain
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Hundreds of people waited in long lines Tuesday to pay their respects to retired St.

Louis Police Captain David Dorn.

He was shot and killed last week during the looting in St.

Louis.

