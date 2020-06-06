Missouri Gov. joins hundreds of mourners for visitation of murdered retired St. Louis police captain
Hundreds of people waited in long lines Tuesday to pay their respects to retired St.
Louis Police Captain David Dorn.
He was shot and killed last week during the looting in St.
Louis.
'White Coats for Black Lives': St. Louis hospital staff line the sidewalks in their hundreds to show solidarity with Black LivesThis was the heartwarming moment of solidarity as hospital staff from Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri lined the sidewalks in their hundreds to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter..