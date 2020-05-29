Police Activity In Lawrence County



Related videos from verified sources Bobby Diggs, First Vice President of the Lawrence County NAACP



Pat and Marie interview Bobby Diggs, First Vice President of the Lawrence County NAACP, about the protest in Lawrence County this weekend during this Coronavirus Pandemic Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 2 days ago Lawrence County NAACP President Bobby Diggs



Lawrence County NAACP President Bobby Diggs Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 5 days ago Lawrence County Is In The 'Green' Phase



Lawrence County was one of the counties across the state that entered the "green" phase on Friday, KDKA's Royce Jones. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago