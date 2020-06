The law that shields police records in New York State has been repealed by Senate and Assembly lawmakers.

New York Assembly lawmakers repeal 50-A law shielding police records, bill goes to Cuomo for signature

AND DEVELOPINGTONIGHT... STATELAWMAKERS HAVEPASSED SEVERALBILLS AIMED AT POLICEREFORM.AS NIKKI DEMENTRIREPORTS -- ONE BILLWILL MAKE IT HARDERFOR DEPARTMENTS TOHIDE OFFICERS'PASTS.A REPEAL OF 50-A ISTHE CENTERPIECE OFA PACKAGE OF POLICEREFORMS IN ALBANY."THE SENATE WILLCOME TO ORDER.""ASSEMBLY"THE REPEAL WOULDNO LONGER HIDEPOLICE DISCIPLINARYREPORTS FROMPUBLIC RECORD.IT IS ONE OF THE FOURCORNERSTONES OFTHE GOVERNOR'S "SAYTHEIR NAME"INITIATIVE THAT CAMETOGETHER AFTERGEORGE FLOYD'SDEATH."AND PEOPLE ARESAYING IT IS ENOUGHAND IT IS ENOUGH.

IT'STHE SAME THINGOVER AND OVER ANDOVER AGAIN."CALLS TO REPEAL THECIVIL RIGHTS LAWROOT INTRANSPARENCY.WHILE OPPONENTS SAYTHE REPEAL COULDMAKE PERSONALINFORMATION PUBLIC."THERE'S NO HONESTDECENT POLICECHIEF, THERE'S NOHONEST DECENTPOLICE OFFICER, WHODOES NOT WANT TOMAKE SURE THE BADCOPS ARE HELDACCOUNTABLE.

THEQUESTION, OFCOURSE, IS HOW BESTDO WE DO THAT?

WEDON'T DO IT BY TAKNGTHE CIVIL RIGHTSAWAY."WESTERN NEW YORKSENATORS CHRISJACOBS, ROB ORTTAND MICHAELRANZEHOFER ALSOVOTED NO.IN A 40-22VOTE."THE BILL HASPASSED."THAT SENT IT TO THESTATE ASSEMBLY."PEOPLE KEEPTALKING ABOUT THIS ISAGAINST SOMEBODY.THIS IS NOT AGAINSTANYBODY.

THIS IS FORSOME PEOPLE.

THIS ISFOR MANY MOTHERS,GRANDMOTHERS ANDPARENTS WHO QUITEHONESTLY LOOK LIKEME.

IT'S FOR THEM.""WE ALL CLAMOR FORAND DEMAND MORETRANSPARENCY ANDSO I THINK THAT WASTHE GOAL AND I THINKIT WILL BE MET."ASSEMBLYMANPATRICK BURKE SAYSHIS EARLIERCONCERNS WEREIRONED OUT."101-43"REPEALING 50-A ISONE OF 10 BILLS THATIS PART OF A POLICEREFORM PACKAGESENATE DEMOCRATSPUT TOGETHER.THE SENATE ANDASSEMBLY HAVEPASSED SEVERALOTHERS.THEY INCLUDE THE"ERIC GARNER ANTI-CHOKEHOLD ACT,"AND A BILL REQUIRINGSTATE POLICE TOWEAR BODYCAMERAS."AS SOON AS THEBILLS ARE PASSED, IWILL SIGN THEM INTOLAW HOPEFULLYTHIS WEEK."ND, 7EWN.