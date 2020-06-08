Tuesday Evening Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

A brutal summerlike day.

Today we needrelief.

Riel Feel has gone over 100degrees for the first time this summer.There is lots of sunshine in theforecast for tomorrow, and relief is onthe way.

Just scattered clouds acrossthe area this afternoon.

Slightly drierair coming in from Louisiana across theMississippi River really looks like aswe head through the evening will be acouple passing showers andthunderstorms moving across thesoutheastern parts of the state.

MaybeNick a little bit of our area.

Here'swhat it looks like late this afternoonon life Storm Shield 16 Doppler radar.So, basically looking at areas fromforest eastward and through the pinebelt for evening of showers orthundershowers, and they're gonna benot very numerous as we head throughthe evening time.

All right, here aretemperatures as we recorded this rightaround four o'clock this afternoon andlow nineties, but you factor in the bigtime.

Humidity and riel feel numbersare nasty.

When you get those rielfeels up to your 105 and they staythere for a while.

That's when it getsreally uncomfortable, and you gotta becareful make sure you stay hydratedwhen you get outside.

So we're veryclose to that this afternoon.

VicksburgComing in with a real feel of 106 Butit's not gonna last.

It's a just a oneday things.

So good news there are here.Your low temperatures tonight gonna bea steamy, very warm evening lows onlyfalling into the mid seventies tomorrow.Now we do have a front coming into thearea low to mid eighties north, mid toupper eighties Jackson area is stillclose to 90 across the southern partsof the viewing area.

Here's thesituation developing.

This is theremnants of Crystal Ball lifting off tothe north.

Noticed there's a tornadowatch here for Kansas in South Dakota,that is, the cold front headed our way.Not really concerned about severeweather that will stay pretty far offtoe are north.

But as the front crossesthe area in the wee hours of the border,there could be a storm.

But behind thatdryer, low humidity air moves into theregion, takes control and really bringsvery comfortable weather to finish outthis week and into the weekend.

Alright,late tonight, here's cold front nowcoming into central Arkansas, northwestLouisiana, and watch it a line ofshowers and thunderstorms, maybe somegusty winds along that and in thepredawn hours, it does approach themetro area, and it is in those pre dawnhours right around sunrise that willsee some showers and thunderstormsacross the area.

Once it passes, drierair begins to move in, and there willbe a big difference as the dayprogresses.

Do point number start offin the seventies?

Very uncomfortable,but by the middle to the latter part ofthe morning, here comes that dry airalong the Mississippi River countiesover spreading the area.

Deputies willbe well up into the eighties, but thatwill make a big difference on how theair feels just a lot more comfortableto be outside 73 middle of the night ora predawn storm.

73 Looking at about 87tomorrow that cold fronts going toreally make it feel great in theafternoon, and then it will make itfeel great as we finish out the weekupper eighties, maybe close to 90 byearly next week.

But the humidity notbad for this time of the year,