Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Government statement on Twitter says outgoing president, 55, died at Karuzi hospital after suffering a heart attack.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of heart attack, aged 56

Some in Burundi wondered whether the President had died of COVID-19, after his wife earlier...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBBC NewsNYTimes.com


Burundi's Nkurunziza, militia leader turned president, dies aged 55

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has died of a heart attack aged 55, according to a...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

MbuyiYasinta

Yasinta Mbuyi RT @makaumutua: Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is dead. The government says it was a heart attack. But was it COVID-19? https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

StadiumEnyimba

@enyimba Stadium RT @The_Jonathanian: BREAKING: Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56. Nkurunziza took… 5 minutes ago

Eyobalem

Eyob Berhanu RT @BBCBreaking: Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died of a heart attack, the government says https://t.co/bVuqYuUsqM 18 minutes ago

Langat_collins_

Almunia ™ 🐐 RT @NationBreaking: BURUNDI OUTGOING President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack aged 55, the government says. https://t.co/eWoH… 20 minutes ago

ENjoydeepLY

Ⓙⓐⓨⓓⓔⓔⓟ⚽Ⓖⓗⓞⓢⓗ Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart attack. ⏺️Government statement on Twitter says outgoing… https://t.co/DZbylyhNU7 32 minutes ago

DeeStevensvoice

Dee Stevens 👀🇺🇸🐿️💜God Wins! #WWG1WGA RT @KarluskaP: Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of 'cardiac arrest' at 55, government says https://t.co/Vzvz4ONozs 36 minutes ago

SirNationOne

Sizwe "Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says." Come on... 47 minutes ago

MariaJu65138297

Maria Juli Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died of a heart attack, the government says https://t.co/wY4gnzV2OQ 55 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Burundi votes in tense presidential election [Video]

Burundi votes in tense presidential election

The election is meant to usher in the first democratic transition in 58 years of independence for the nation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Burundi election campaign starts amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Burundi election campaign starts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Campaigning is under way in Burundi amid accusations of government intimidation and downplaying of COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published