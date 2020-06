State lawmakers pushing to change Mississippi state flag

THE STATE FLAG IS SEEN BY SOMEAS A RACIST HOLDOVER...OTHERSSAY IT'S A SYMBOL OF SOUTHERNHERITAGE...THE EVENTS OF THE PAST TWO WEEKSINAMERICA SEEM TO BE A CATYLISTFOR CHANGE...AND IN MISSISSIPPI, THE STATEFLAG MAY SOONHAVE A DAY OF RECKONING... MISSISSIPPI'S CONTROVERSIAL FLAGHAS BEEN THRUST IN THE CENTER OFA CALL FORALL REMNANTS OF THE CONFEDERACYTO BEFINALLY REMOVED...155 YEARSAFTER THE SOUTHLOST THE CIVIL WAR...MANY MONUMENTS TO CONFEDERATESOLDIERSAND GENERALS ARE COMING DOWNACCROSS THE COUNTRY...THE FLAG CONTAINS THE EMBLEM OFTHECONFEDERATE BATTLE FLAG... ITHAS FLOWN OVER THE STATE FOR 126YEARS...THROUGH JIM CROW, VOTERSUPPRESSION, AND THE SYSTEMICRACISM THAT LEFT AFRICANAMERICANS 2ND CLASS...THERE ARE MANY WHO FEEL THE FLAGIS ASYMBOL THAT REPRESENTS THEOPRESSION OF AN ENTIRE RACE...JOSEPH WILLIAMSSOT1:14-1:21IT DOESN'T REPRESENT ALL THEPEOPLE OF THE STATE OFMISSISSIPPI, SO WE PROBABLY NEEDSOMETHING THAT REPRESENTSEVERYBODYTHE LEGISLATURE IN 1894 ADOPTEDTHE FLAG, TOAPPEASE AGING CONFEDERATEVETERANS, AND TO ENSURE THATTHEIR VIEWON THEIR CAUSE IN THE CIVIL WARWOULDN'T BELOST TO HISTORY...SENATOR JOHN HORN IS WRITING THELEGISLATION...HE SAYS THERE ARE MEASURESPREPARINGTO MOVE IN BOTH THE HOUSE ANDSENATE...SOTJOHN HORHNSTATE FLAG SOT:12-:25NEITHER HAS BEEN OFFICIALLYINTRODUCED YET, BUT WE'REHOPEFULL WE'LL GET THEMINTRODUCED IN THE NEXT COUPLE OFDAYS, AND THAT THEY WILL, ATLEAST ONE WILL BE SUCCESSFULLYPUT THROUGH THE PROCESSBILLS CALLING FOR THE REMOVAL OFTHECURRENT FLAG OVER THE YEARS,HAVE DIED INCOMMITTEE AT THE CAPITOL... BUTGEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH, MAY HAVESETTHE WHELLS IN MOTION FOR FIXINGLONGOVERDUE PROBLEMS WITH RACISM...LORRIE CRAWFORDSOT3:36-3:43ANY ONE GOOD MOVE, ORPOTENTAILLY POSITIVE MOVE,COULD SET THE TONE FOR MANYOTHERSBUT SOME WONDER JUST HOWIMPORTANT A FLAGIS, WHEN THERE ARE BIGGER ISSUESTOADDRESS IN MISSISSIPPI...JARQUEARIOUS BRADFORDSOT:40-:46IS THE CHANGE GONNA CHANGE THEPROBLEMS THAT'S GOIN' ONRIGHT NOW?

WELL, YEAH, WE SHOULDDO IT...BUT IF IT'S NOT GONNAMAKE ADIFFERENCE, WE SHOULD KEEP ITTHE SAMEBUTT THESE SOTS TOGETHERJOSEPH WILLIAMSSOT2:30-2:33IN ORDER FOR THE STATE TO GROW,WE NEED TO MAKE CHANGES NOW, IT WOULD TAKE A VOTE OFTWO-THIRDS OF THE HOUSE TO VOTEIN FAVOR OF THE RESOLUTION TOCHANGE THE FLAG... THAT WOULD BE80 OF THE 120REPRESENTATIVES...IF THE MEASURE PASSES, THE FLAGWOULD BE REPLACED WITH THESTENNIS FLAGDESIGN, THAT IS AVAILABLE ONVEHICLETAGS...REPORTING FROM HOEMTONIGHT...TROYJOHNSON, 16 WAPT NEWS AT 10... 16 WAPT CONDUCTED A TWITTERPOLL.75 PERCENT OF RESPONDE