Leigh-Anne Pinnock is eyeing the 'most extravagant wedding'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is eyeing the "most extravagant wedding ever", according to Jesy Nelson.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's blackLeigh-Anne Pinnock was warned she'd have to "work ten times harder" because she's black on the set of Little Mix's first-ever music video shoot.
Jade Thirlwall frustrated over photo mix-up with Leigh-Anne PinnockJade Thirlwall has blasted "lazy" journalists for continually confusing her with her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and vice versa.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock: I feel like the least favourite in Little Mix because I'm blackLeigh-Anne Pinnock has "always felt" like the "least favoured" in Little Mix because of her skin colour.