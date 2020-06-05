Leigh-Anne Pinnock is eyeing the 'most extravagant wedding'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black



Leigh-Anne Pinnock was warned she'd have to "work ten times harder" because she's black on the set of Little Mix's first-ever music video shoot. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago

Jade Thirlwall has blasted "lazy" journalists for continually confusing her with her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and vice versa. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago