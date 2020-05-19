Latin America: Economic inequality makes coronavirus worse

Sara Ferrer Olivella سارة فرير اوليفلا RT @UNDP : There are nearly 2X as many businesswomen in tourism than in any other sector in Latin America. New @PNUDLAC policy brief explore… 1 day ago

Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines A collapse in the area of commerce is estimated at 15%, tourism and remittances at 20%; as well as the increase in… https://t.co/PpRoEQCfto 2 hours ago