The life of Daniel Radcliffe
Duration: 06:08s
For many, he will forever be a wizard apprentice at the Hogwarts School of Magic.

In real life, he's a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

This is the story of Daniel Radcliffe.

'Transgender women are women,' Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter reacts to author JK Rowling's anti-trans tweets

In his essay, Radcliffe shared that the media might view his statement as "in-fighting between J.K....
Bollywood Life - Published



MubarakChopzee

(SIR CHOP) SARAKI🇬🇳🤝🇳🇬 RT @GuardianNigeria: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people.” https://t.co/S7oZQoCNNx 19 minutes ago

GuardianNigeria

The Guardian Nigeria “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people.” https://t.co/S7oZQoCNNx 26 minutes ago

Sothisisathing2

MD2020 RT @Hbrowne24: In all seriousness, Daniel Radcliffe is saving lives with this statement. As a trans person, I used movies and books as an e… 30 minutes ago

zeijemij

𝖺𝗋𝗂𝖺𝗇 RT @dayaeuphoriarue: Daniel Radcliffe is the love of my life and i think we can officially say that he wrote the books https://t.co/IuvBROq… 35 minutes ago

Dr_MaiMusie

Dr Mai Musié 🇪🇷 🇪🇹 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈🏛️ RT @secondshelfbks: The Trevor Project's Guide to being an Ally to Transgender or Nonbinary Youth is also very good. If you have someone in… 2 hours ago

nastymarty73

Marty RT @jkalbrechtsen: Harry, apologising to fans of the franchise who feel JKR’s recent comments have “tainted” Harry Potter for them. Harry s… 2 hours ago

72gowerstreet

Dee is the Feline Dictator wrangler RT @BonsoirElle: @davidmackau “If you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life -- th… 2 hours ago

donaatsu_

issacacty🌵 RT @jakpost: 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe says sorry to fans offended by author's post #jakpost https://t.co/BGl0iqihPy 2 hours ago


Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham Set to Read Chapters of 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone' | THR News [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham Set to Read Chapters of 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone' | THR News

J.K. Rowling and Spotify are bringing 'Harry Potter' back to life.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:16Published