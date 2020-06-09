Global  

Rev Al Sharpton gives powerful eulogy at George Floyd's Houston funeral
Rev Al Sharpton gives powerful eulogy at George Floyd's Houston funeral

Rev Al Sharpton gives powerful eulogy at George Floyd's Houston funeral

Hundreds attended a funeral in Houston for George Floyd.

During his eulogy, the Rev Al Sharpton highlighted the racial inequities inherent in the US justice system.

