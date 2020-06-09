Rev Al Sharpton gives powerful eulogy at George Floyd's Houston funeral
Hundreds attended a funeral in Houston for George Floyd.
During his eulogy, the Rev Al Sharpton highlighted the racial inequities inherent in the US justice system.
